Pat Shingleton: "Ice Flows on Mississippi"
The cold blast of February 1899 was one of the most severe ever recorded. All-time record lows were logged in Milligan, OH at minus 39 degrees and Camp Clarke, NE at -47.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBRZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New mayor in the works
|Jan 20
|Me for mayor
|1
|minden police
|Sep '16
|feed up white dude
|1
|FBI investigating Webster inmates' claims of be... (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Katina Myers Banks
|40
|Past Times: Lincoln Parish lynching horrifies t... (Oct '13)
|Aug '16
|Huppp
|8
|Obama explains why he doesn't salute the US Flag (Aug '08)
|Jul '16
|votetrump
|40
|jason jerome williams (Sep '08)
|Jun '16
|Ysfxc
|22
|o.h. haynes sr. (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BIGNASTY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC