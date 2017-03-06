Minden company wants to become minori...

Minden company wants to become minority owner of the burn chamber at Camp Minden

Monday Feb 13 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

A Minden contractor says his family's company wants to become minority owner of the burn chamber at Camp Minden, and to add a rotary kiln that could burn explosives. John Madden of Madden Contracting told the Webster Parish Police Jury that if that happens, the company would pay for environmental oversight, with the parish hiring the contractor and getting results first.

