Minden company wants to become minority owner of the burn chamber at Camp Minden
A Minden contractor says his family's company wants to become minority owner of the burn chamber at Camp Minden, and to add a rotary kiln that could burn explosives. John Madden of Madden Contracting told the Webster Parish Police Jury that if that happens, the company would pay for environmental oversight, with the parish hiring the contractor and getting results first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Minden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New mayor in the works
|Jan '17
|Me for mayor
|1
|minden police
|Sep '16
|feed up white dude
|1
|FBI investigating Webster inmates' claims of be... (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Katina Myers Banks
|40
|Past Times: Lincoln Parish lynching horrifies t... (Oct '13)
|Aug '16
|Huppp
|8
|Obama explains why he doesn't salute the US Flag (Aug '08)
|Jul '16
|votetrump
|40
|jason jerome williams (Sep '08)
|Jun '16
|Ysfxc
|22
|o.h. haynes sr. (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BIGNASTY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC