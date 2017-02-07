LDWF: Tyler Wheeler to return to Monroe
LDWF: Tyler Wheeler to return to Monroe LDWF agent is walking daily on a treadmill after being shot five times. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.shreveporttimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/07/ldwf-tyler-wheeler-return-monroe/97610948/ MINDEN - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agent Tyler Wheeler, who was shot in early January near Monroe, is walking a half-mile daily on a treadmill and is due to finish his rehab in Mississippi and return to Monroe this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Minden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New mayor in the works
|Jan 20
|Me for mayor
|1
|minden police
|Sep '16
|feed up white dude
|1
|FBI investigating Webster inmates' claims of be... (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Katina Myers Banks
|40
|Past Times: Lincoln Parish lynching horrifies t... (Oct '13)
|Aug '16
|Huppp
|8
|Obama explains why he doesn't salute the US Flag (Aug '08)
|Jul '16
|votetrump
|40
|jason jerome williams (Sep '08)
|Jun '16
|Ysfxc
|22
|o.h. haynes sr. (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BIGNASTY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC