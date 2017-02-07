LDWF: Tyler Wheeler to return to Monroe LDWF agent is walking daily on a treadmill after being shot five times. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.shreveporttimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/07/ldwf-tyler-wheeler-return-monroe/97610948/ MINDEN - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agent Tyler Wheeler, who was shot in early January near Monroe, is walking a half-mile daily on a treadmill and is due to finish his rehab in Mississippi and return to Monroe this weekend.

