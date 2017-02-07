LDWF: Tyler Wheeler to return to Monroe

LDWF: Tyler Wheeler to return to Monroe

MINDEN - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agent Tyler Wheeler, who was shot in early January near Monroe, is walking a half-mile daily on a treadmill and is due to finish his rehab in Mississippi and return to Monroe this weekend.

