Bossier City woman and Minden man sentenced for smuggling meth
U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley announced today that a Bossier City woman and a Minden man were sentenced last week for attempting to smuggle more than a pound of methamphetamine into Louisiana from Texas. Rustin J. Stein, 30, of Bossier City, La., and James Lee Adkins, 30, of Minden, La., were sentenced Friday to 51 months and 87 months in prison respectively by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
