Haughton man wanted; girlfriend faces drug charges
The search is on for a man suspected of being involved in a domestic dispute Christmas Day then, hours later, trying to break into a Haughton business. Bossier sheriff's detectives are looking for 22-year-old Matthew Barnes, of Haughton, whom they believe is in the Haughton or Minden areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Minden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|minden police
|Sep '16
|feed up white dude
|1
|FBI investigating Webster inmates' claims of be... (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Katina Myers Banks
|40
|Past Times: Lincoln Parish lynching horrifies t... (Oct '13)
|Aug '16
|Huppp
|8
|Obama explains why he doesn't salute the US Flag (Aug '08)
|Jul '16
|votetrump
|40
|jason jerome williams (Sep '08)
|Jun '16
|Ysfxc
|22
|o.h. haynes sr. (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BIGNASTY
|2
|ex Minden cop (Jul '15)
|Oct '15
|BIGNASTY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minden Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC