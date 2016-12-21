Haughton man wanted; girlfriend faces...

Haughton man wanted; girlfriend faces drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The search is on for a man suspected of being involved in a domestic dispute Christmas Day then, hours later, trying to break into a Haughton business. Bossier sheriff's detectives are looking for 22-year-old Matthew Barnes, of Haughton, whom they believe is in the Haughton or Minden areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
minden police Sep '16 feed up white dude 1
News FBI investigating Webster inmates' claims of be... (Aug '06) Aug '16 Katina Myers Banks 40
News Past Times: Lincoln Parish lynching horrifies t... (Oct '13) Aug '16 Huppp 8
Obama explains why he doesn't salute the US Flag (Aug '08) Jul '16 votetrump 40
jason jerome williams (Sep '08) Jun '16 Ysfxc 22
o.h. haynes sr. (Mar '16) Mar '16 BIGNASTY 2
ex Minden cop (Jul '15) Oct '15 BIGNASTY 2
See all Minden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minden Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Webster Parish was issued at December 29 at 7:46AM CST

Minden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Minden, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,984 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,483

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC