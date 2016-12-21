Free commute service in January
Beginning Jan. 6, anyone can ride the On-It Transit regional transit service for free on Mondays and Fridays. It's the service's way of letting people check out the bus system with no strings attached.
Minden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|minden police
|Sep '16
|feed up white dude
|1
|FBI investigating Webster inmates' claims of be... (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Katina Myers Banks
|40
|Past Times: Lincoln Parish lynching horrifies t... (Oct '13)
|Aug '16
|Huppp
|8
|Obama explains why he doesn't salute the US Flag (Aug '08)
|Jul '16
|votetrump
|40
|jason jerome williams (Sep '08)
|Jun '16
|Ysfxc
|22
|o.h. haynes sr. (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BIGNASTY
|2
|ex Minden cop (Jul '15)
|Oct '15
|BIGNASTY
|2
