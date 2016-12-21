2 Webster schools closed by outage will be open Wednesday
Classes will resume Wednesday at 2 Webster schools that were closed Tuesday due to a power outage, a Webster School District spokesman said. A tree that fell across a transmission line running south out of the utility's bulk substation at Minden is to blame for the outage that forced the schools' closure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Minden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|minden police
|Sep '16
|feed up white dude
|1
|FBI investigating Webster inmates' claims of be... (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Katina Myers Banks
|40
|Past Times: Lincoln Parish lynching horrifies t... (Oct '13)
|Aug '16
|Huppp
|8
|Obama explains why he doesn't salute the US Flag (Aug '08)
|Jul '16
|votetrump
|40
|jason jerome williams (Sep '08)
|Jun '16
|Ysfxc
|22
|o.h. haynes sr. (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BIGNASTY
|2
|ex Minden cop (Jul '15)
|Oct '15
|BIGNASTY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minden Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC