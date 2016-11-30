Military reserves coming to the Foothills
David Neely, an officer with the King's Own Regiment Calgary, said the regiment is planning to run recruiting sessions in the Foothills in the new year, with the goal of opening a detachment of the King's Own in Okotoks by April. 'We used to recruit in this area a long time ago, but what's happened in this last generation is people tend to focus on the Calgary area,' said Neely.
