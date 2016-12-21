Man offers wave and smile to drivers on Louisiana highway
Travelers along U.S. Highway 80 to and from Minden are greeted many mornings with a smile and a wave. The Press-Herald reports that 63-year-old Benny Moore stands by the roadside to spread cheer to people headed to work and school.
