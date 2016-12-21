Campti man wanted for robbing Airman ...

Campti man wanted for robbing Airman of Playstation at gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Police are looking for a Campti man accused of robbing an active-duty Barksdale Airman of a PlayStation at gunpoint in Minden. Minden police say 23-year-old Dylan Colby Smith arranged to meet with the Airman at a Minden business on the evening of November 18 to make an exchange they had arranged through a Barskdale online yard sale Facebook group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
minden police Sep '16 feed up white dude 1
News FBI investigating Webster inmates' claims of be... (Aug '06) Aug '16 Katina Myers Banks 40
News Past Times: Lincoln Parish lynching horrifies t... (Oct '13) Aug '16 Huppp 8
Obama explains why he doesn't salute the US Flag (Aug '08) Jul '16 votetrump 40
jason jerome williams (Sep '08) Jun '16 Ysfxc 22
o.h. haynes sr. (Mar '16) Mar '16 BIGNASTY 2
ex Minden cop (Jul '15) Oct '15 BIGNASTY 2
See all Minden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minden Forum Now

Minden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Minden, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,125

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC