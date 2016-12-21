Campti man wanted for robbing Airman of Playstation at gunpoint
Police are looking for a Campti man accused of robbing an active-duty Barksdale Airman of a PlayStation at gunpoint in Minden. Minden police say 23-year-old Dylan Colby Smith arranged to meet with the Airman at a Minden business on the evening of November 18 to make an exchange they had arranged through a Barskdale online yard sale Facebook group.
