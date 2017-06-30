Wind, data centers drive growth in Ok...

Wind, data centers drive growth in Oklahoma property-tax exemption program

The Minco II wind farm southwest of Minco supplies energy for Google's Oklahoma servers. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman Archives] Oklahoma taxpayers subsidized wind farms, manufacturers and data centers to the tune of $106 million last year, according to the Tax Commission's latest five-year property tax exemption report.

