Widow wants changes to rural highway in Oklahoma after tragic accident
Crosses on Highway 81, just south of Minco, are a constant reminder for loved ones of Casey Turner and Anne Steele's deaths one year ago. "I had known him since high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|3 hr
|USA lady
|25
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|11 hr
|Yes yes
|16
|Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ...
|18 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|2
|Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep...
|Thu
|needamorontotellm...
|1
|Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett...
|Thu
|Hi there Robot
|2
|City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o...
|Thu
|kritikal
|1
|Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r...
|Thu
|kritikal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC