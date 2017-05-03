OHP: 1 Killed In Head-On Collision So...

OHP: 1 Killed In Head-On Collision South Of Minco

1 hr ago

One person was killed in a head-on collision south of Minco Thursday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident is on Highway 81 near CR 1230.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

