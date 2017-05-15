Federal judge dismisses wind company ...

Federal judge dismisses wind company lawsuit filed against Hinton

Saturday May 13

A federal judge in Oklahoma City on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed against the town of Hinton by two wind farm companies affiliated with NextEra Energy Resources LLC. U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot ruled on a narrow jurisdictional issue on whether Minco Wind IV LLC and Minco V LLC had the standing to challenge a town ordinance. Hinton's Board of Trustees adopted an ordinance in January declaring wind project equipment within two miles of the town to be a public nuisance.

