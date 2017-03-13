Altus chamber wants state military co...

Altus chamber wants state military commission involved in wind farm siting

Read more: NewsOK.com

Turbines generate electricity as part of The Minco II wind farm southwest of Minco. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman Archives] The Altus Chamber of Commerce wants Oklahoma lawmakers to give a state military commission siting approval for wind farms near military installations, saying the turbines can affect radar and disrupt training routes.

