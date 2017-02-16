Schools Across Oklahoma Seeing Widesp...

Schools Across Oklahoma Seeing Widespread Flu, Illness

Wednesday Feb 8

Classes are canceled for the rest of the week in Minco because so many kids are sick. This as parents and educators across the state say they are seeing it too.

