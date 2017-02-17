NextEra affiliates sue Hinton over town regulations on wind turbines
Two wind farm companies have sued the town of Hinton, claiming a recently passed ordinance targeting wind turbines outside the town limits was illegally enacted. Minco Wind IV LLC and Minco Wind V LLC, affiliates of NextEra Energy Resources LLC, said the town's Jan. 17 ordinance calling their equipment a public nuisance was "intended to restrict and curtail the Minco projects."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Minco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma City businesses close to show immigran...
|20 hr
|152andu
|1
|Oklahoma woman gets charged with unusual crime
|20 hr
|howodd
|1
|Monster Jam Sets Up Shop At The Peake This Weekend
|21 hr
|funnyvalentine
|1
|OKC Police: Rifle Found Downtown, Man Sought
|21 hr
|fouronenine
|1
|Dark.
|Thu
|Oxylostit
|1
|My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD
|Feb 14
|MyPhartss
|2
|News 9 Talks With Minco Officer Stabbed In Head (Dec '13)
|May '16
|Copblock RV
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC