NextEra affiliates sue Hinton over town regulations on wind turbines

Two wind farm companies have sued the town of Hinton, claiming a recently passed ordinance targeting wind turbines outside the town limits was illegally enacted. Minco Wind IV LLC and Minco Wind V LLC, affiliates of NextEra Energy Resources LLC, said the town's Jan. 17 ordinance calling their equipment a public nuisance was "intended to restrict and curtail the Minco projects."

