Minco Public Schools Closed Due To Illnesses
Minco Public Schools has closed all schools until Monday, Feb. 13, after more than 130 children called out sick Tuesday, the superintendent said on a Facebook page. According to the message, 136 students called out of school with flu, strep throat or a combination of the two.
