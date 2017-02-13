Minco Public Schools Closed Due To Il...

Minco Public Schools Closed Due To Illnesses

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Minco Public Schools has closed all schools until Monday, Feb. 13, after more than 130 children called out sick Tuesday, the superintendent said on a Facebook page. According to the message, 136 students called out of school with flu, strep throat or a combination of the two.

