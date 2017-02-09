Flu deaths double in week, including first death in Oklahoma County
The number of flu-related deaths this season now stands at 23 people - 10 more than the entire 2015-16 season. Among the 11 deaths reported in the past week was Oklahoma County's first flu fatality.
