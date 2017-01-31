Your 2 Cents: President Trump's Execu...

Your 2 Cents: President Trump's Executive Order On Immigration

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Your 2 Cents: President Trump's Executive Order On Immigration - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Another poll out Tuesday, again, shows more Americans agree with the president's temporary ban on people from certain countries entering the United States than oppose the ban. This time 49 percent to 41. From Roger in Yukon, "I have no problem with this.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OKC Police Chief: Undocumented Immigrants & Loc... 2 hr Wildchild 4
News Oklahoma City police trying to identify videota... 5 hr dontsitatthesport... 1
News Refugee In OKC Concerned About Immigration Ban 7 hr nobansezarmytires 1
News One victim injured in double-shooting in N.W. O... 14 hr impairedbymath 1
News Oklahoma City police trying to identify male vi... 15 hr jeepspeepers 1
News State briefs 17 hr shortbriefandunde... 1
News State Police Organization Respond To Trump's Im... 17 hr TrumpINS 1
See all Minco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minco Forum Now

Minco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Minco, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,969 • Total comments across all topics: 278,444,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC