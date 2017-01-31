Your 2 Cents: President Trump's Executive Order On Immigration
Your 2 Cents: President Trump's Executive Order On Immigration - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Another poll out Tuesday, again, shows more Americans agree with the president's temporary ban on people from certain countries entering the United States than oppose the ban. This time 49 percent to 41. From Roger in Yukon, "I have no problem with this.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Minco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OKC Police Chief: Undocumented Immigrants & Loc...
|2 hr
|Wildchild
|4
|Oklahoma City police trying to identify videota...
|5 hr
|dontsitatthesport...
|1
|Refugee In OKC Concerned About Immigration Ban
|7 hr
|nobansezarmytires
|1
|One victim injured in double-shooting in N.W. O...
|14 hr
|impairedbymath
|1
|Oklahoma City police trying to identify male vi...
|15 hr
|jeepspeepers
|1
|State briefs
|17 hr
|shortbriefandunde...
|1
|State Police Organization Respond To Trump's Im...
|17 hr
|TrumpINS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC