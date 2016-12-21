Google builds on renewable energy
Two new Oklahoma wind farms expected online early next year will help Google meet its goal of providing 100 percent of its energy needs from renewable resources. The new Oklahoma wind farms are among nearly 1,700 megawatts of new renewable power the company has agreed to buy when it comes online next year.
