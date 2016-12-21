Google builds on renewable energy

Google builds on renewable energy

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: NewsOK.com

Two new Oklahoma wind farms expected online early next year will help Google meet its goal of providing 100 percent of its energy needs from renewable resources. The new Oklahoma wind farms are among nearly 1,700 megawatts of new renewable power the company has agreed to buy when it comes online next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th... 16 hr wristbandsrus 1
OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo... Fri Revive Jim Crow 2
Kimberly Lavonne Cox Fri Jamie Dundee 5
News Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam Fri three 2
News Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme... Fri Extasy1665 2
News Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U... Fri haphazardholidaze 1
News Protect Your Home While Away For The Holidays Fri haphazardholidaze 2
See all Minco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minco Forum Now

Minco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Minco, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,748

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC