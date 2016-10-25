Moore's Josh Detweiler takes top spot in Fans' Choice Player of the Week poll

After a week in which he rushed for five touchdowns and threw another to lead Moore to a 41-40 comeback win over Edmond North, quarterback Josh Detweiler added The Oklahoman's Fans' Choice Player of the Week award to his accolades. Detweiler totaled 747 votes, using a late push to pull away from Minco running back Tucker Halstead, who finished with 690.

