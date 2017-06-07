Search of Home in Milton may be Conne...

Search of Home in Milton may be Connected to 1989 Cold Case

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Investigators in Northumberland County may have a new lead in the case of a woman who disappeared nearly 30 years ago. Police, the Northumberland County coroner, and a forensics team have been at a house on North Front Street in Milton for most of the morning Wednesday.

