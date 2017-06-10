Over 700,000 lbs. of spaghetti and me...

Over 700,000 lbs. of spaghetti and meatball products recalled

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Conagra Brands, Inc., a Milton, Pa. establishment, is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

