Over 700,000 lbs. of spaghetti and meatball products recalled
Conagra Brands, Inc., a Milton, Pa. establishment, is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.
