Sex Charges after Undercover Operation
A man from Northumberland County is facing child sex charges after an undercover operation by the state attorney general's office. Police arrested Jadan Notarangelo, 28, of Milton, after he allegedly used Facebook to contact who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Drollinger Gets Patrolman of the year? (Feb '09)
|Jul '16
|Amos Chipotle
|3
|52 Year Old Rev. Jose Rosa Missing Since (May '09)
|Jun '16
|PastorJoesDaughter
|9
|Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Nikita Bastian (Oct '15)
|Apr '16
|Karma
|4
|a question (May '09)
|Apr '16
|Craig
|10
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|Drums leprechaun
|54
|ACF to lay off 300 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Pogo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC