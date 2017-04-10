Milton and Leona Penn were dedicated to family, community
One of Cape Cod's great love stories passed into history last week with the death of Milton Penn, of the family that owns the Puritan clothing stores of Hyannis and other Cape towns. His wife, Leona, had predeceased him in November. Abraham Penn, Milton Penn's father, founded the first Puritan store in Plymouth in 1919, soon expanding to Chatham, the first store on Cape Cod, in 1925.
