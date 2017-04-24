New Leads Few and Far Between in Case of Missing Centre County DA Gricar
Former Centre County District Attorney Ray Gricar disappeared nearly 12 years ago, on April 15, 2005. It's been nearly 12 years since former Centre County District Attorney Ray Gricar mysteriously disappeared, and, according to the county's current district attorney, there are still as many questions today as there were back on April 15, 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
Milton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Drollinger Gets Patrolman of the year? (Feb '09)
|Jul '16
|Amos Chipotle
|3
|52 Year Old Rev. Jose Rosa Missing Since (May '09)
|Jun '16
|PastorJoesDaughter
|9
|Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Nikita Bastian (Oct '15)
|Apr '16
|Karma
|4
|a question (May '09)
|Apr '16
|Craig
|10
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|Drums leprechaun
|54
|ACF to lay off 300 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Pogo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC