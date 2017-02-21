Suspected drug dealer tries to flee, ...

Suspected drug dealer tries to flee, crashes into police vehicle

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Times-Tribune

A Milton man accused of selling heroin in Scranton slammed into a drug detective's vehicle as he tried to escape arrest Tuesday, Lackawanna County authorities said. Darien T. Simmons-Walton, 23, 147 Georgetown Lane, is charged with numerous drug offenses, as well as aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

