Construction firm owner joins race for Slate Belt district judge

Monday Feb 27 Read more: NJ.com

Tony Lupo, 44, of Washington Township, will seek the post now held by Alicia Zito, who was appointed last July to the Bangor-area office after the 2015 death of longtime District Judge Todd Strohe. Lupo, a Republican, said he intends to cross-file to run on both the Democratic and Republican tickets in the May 16 primary election.

