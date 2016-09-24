Pennsylvania man booked on suspicion of New Orleans hotel rape

New Orleans police have arrested a Pennsylvania man accused of raping and robbing another male tourist who claims to have been choked unconscious inside a French Quarter hotel room in June. Kyle Muthler, a 24-year-old from Milton, Pa., was booked Thursday with second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, aggravated battery, theft and illegal possession of stolen things, according to court records.

