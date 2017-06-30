We can't BOTH be 'Seasons Pizza,' franchise says to small N.J. eatery
MILLVILLE - A popular catering franchiser is suing a Millville pizza restaurant for alleged trademark infringement and similar use of a brand name. Seasons Pizza Franchisor Inc. , a catering company based out of Delaware, filed a lawsuit earlier this week in federal court in Camden against 4 Seasons Pizza & Restaurant , based in Millville under the allegations that the use of the "Seasons Pizza" brand name is confusing customers and hurting the company's hard-earned reputation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Non Profit Organizations
|Apr '17
|Discrimination
|1
|dirtbikes
|Feb '17
|Milville
|2
|Trump gone unethically wild
|Feb '17
|Dirty deals
|1
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Shane69
|3
|Club (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC