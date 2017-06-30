We can't BOTH be 'Seasons Pizza,' fra...

We can't BOTH be 'Seasons Pizza,' franchise says to small N.J. eatery

Sunday Jul 2

MILLVILLE - A popular catering franchiser is suing a Millville pizza restaurant for alleged trademark infringement and similar use of a brand name. Seasons Pizza Franchisor Inc. , a catering company based out of Delaware, filed a lawsuit earlier this week in federal court in Camden against 4 Seasons Pizza & Restaurant , based in Millville under the allegations that the use of the "Seasons Pizza" brand name is confusing customers and hurting the company's hard-earned reputation.

