Have you eaten at this restaurant whe...

Have you eaten at this restaurant where raw sewage, animal droppings were found?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: NJ.com

Peking Tokyo, located at 101 E. Main St. in Millville, specializes in sushi and other Asian cuisine. The restaurant has been under new ownership since December 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware Non Profit Organizations Apr '17 Discrimination 1
dirtbikes Feb '17 Milville 2
Trump gone unethically wild Feb '17 Dirty deals 1
wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15) Jan '17 Shane69 3
Club (Dec '16) Dec '16 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec '16 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Volcano
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,107 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC