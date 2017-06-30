Up Close & Personal: Cumberland County Fair Runs July 4-8
The 71st Annual Cumberland County Fair welcomes all from Tuesday, the Fourth of July through Saturday, July 8 at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds, located at 3001 Carmel Road in Millville. Fair hours are 4-11 p.m. Tuesday; 1-11 p.m. Wednesday; 4-11 p.m. July 6; 4 p.m.-midnight July 7 and 11 a.m.-midnight July 8. Parking is free and admission is free for 0-3 year olds, $3 for 4-9 years old and $5 ages 10 and older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reminder.
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Non Profit Organizations
|Apr '17
|Discrimination
|1
|dirtbikes
|Feb '17
|Milville
|2
|Trump gone unethically wild
|Feb '17
|Dirty deals
|1
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Shane69
|3
|Club (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC