Up Close & Personal: Cumberland County Fair Runs July 4-8

The 71st Annual Cumberland County Fair welcomes all from Tuesday, the Fourth of July through Saturday, July 8 at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds, located at 3001 Carmel Road in Millville. Fair hours are 4-11 p.m. Tuesday; 1-11 p.m. Wednesday; 4-11 p.m. July 6; 4 p.m.-midnight July 7 and 11 a.m.-midnight July 8. Parking is free and admission is free for 0-3 year olds, $3 for 4-9 years old and $5 ages 10 and older.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reminder.