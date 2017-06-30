Up Close & Personal: Cumberland Count...

Up Close & Personal: Cumberland County Fair Runs July 4-8

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Reminder

The 71st Annual Cumberland County Fair welcomes all from Tuesday, the Fourth of July through Saturday, July 8 at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds, located at 3001 Carmel Road in Millville. Fair hours are 4-11 p.m. Tuesday; 1-11 p.m. Wednesday; 4-11 p.m. July 6; 4 p.m.-midnight July 7 and 11 a.m.-midnight July 8. Parking is free and admission is free for 0-3 year olds, $3 for 4-9 years old and $5 ages 10 and older.

