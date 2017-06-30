Stretch of Route 55 to be renamed after fallen state trooper
The State Senate passed legislation Thursday that would allow a stretch of Route 55 in Cumberland County to be renamed the State Trooper Frankie L. Williams Memorial Highway. Williams was a 31-year-old state trooper who was killed in a Dec. 5, 2016 head-on car crash on Route 55 near mile marker 22.2 in Millville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Non Profit Organizations
|Apr '17
|Discrimination
|1
|dirtbikes
|Feb '17
|Milville
|2
|Trump gone unethically wild
|Feb '17
|Dirty deals
|1
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Shane69
|3
|Club (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC