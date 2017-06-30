Stretch of Route 55 to be renamed aft...

Stretch of Route 55 to be renamed after fallen state trooper

Monday Jun 26 Read more: The Jersey Journal

The State Senate passed legislation Thursday that would allow a stretch of Route 55 in Cumberland County to be renamed the State Trooper Frankie L. Williams Memorial Highway. Williams was a 31-year-old state trooper who was killed in a Dec. 5, 2016 head-on car crash on Route 55 near mile marker 22.2 in Millville.

