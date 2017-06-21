Paterson eyes obscure tax plan to reh...

Paterson eyes obscure tax plan to rehab Hinchliffe

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Fort Lee Suburbanite

Paterson eyes little-used state tax plan for Hinchliffe reconstruction Use of state financing system would tax neighborhood properties to pay to renovate historic stadium. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tMYnJr PATERSON - In their attempt to rebuild the city's historic Hinchliffe Stadium, Paterson officials are banking on an obscure financing measure that lacks a track record of success in New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Lee Suburbanite.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware Non Profit Organizations Apr '17 Discrimination 1
dirtbikes Feb '17 Milville 2
Trump gone unethically wild Feb '17 Dirty deals 1
wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15) Jan '17 Shane69 3
Club (Dec '16) Dec '16 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec '16 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,303 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC