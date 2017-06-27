Millville Chamber presents Pride In Millville Award

Greater Millville Chamber of Commerce President Larry Malone presents the 2017 Pride In Millville Award to James Quinn during the 40th annual awards ceremony held June 13, at the NJ Motorsports Park's Officers Club. Greater Millville Chamber of Commerce President Larry Malone presents the 2017 Pride In Millville Award to James Quinn during the 40th annual awards ceremony held June 13, at the NJ Motorsports Park's Officers Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.