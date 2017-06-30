Cop seen punching man after he allege...

Cop seen punching man after he allegedly resisted arrest for jaywalking

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: NJ.com

MILLVILLE -- Video captured by a bystander on a Millville city street Tuesday night shows a Millville police officer punching a man on the ground. The man, 34-year-old Barry Cottman, of Millville, was allegedly jaywalking prior to the incident and, according to Millville Police Chief Jody Farabella, he refused to comply with the officers' orders.

