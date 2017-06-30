Cop seen punching man after he allegedly resisted arrest for jaywalking
MILLVILLE -- Video captured by a bystander on a Millville city street Tuesday night shows a Millville police officer punching a man on the ground. The man, 34-year-old Barry Cottman, of Millville, was allegedly jaywalking prior to the incident and, according to Millville Police Chief Jody Farabella, he refused to comply with the officers' orders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Non Profit Organizations
|Apr '17
|Discrimination
|1
|dirtbikes
|Feb '17
|Milville
|2
|Trump gone unethically wild
|Feb '17
|Dirty deals
|1
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Shane69
|3
|Club (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC