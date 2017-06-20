Bill Dedicating Portion of Route 55 t...

Bill Dedicating Portion of Route 55 to Fallen State Trooper Advances

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Cape May County Herald

Legislation sponsored by Senator Jeff Van Drew that would designate a portion of State Highway Route 55 as the "State Trooper Frankie L. Williams Memorial Highway" in honor of State Trooper Frankie Williams, who was killed in a traffic accident in the line of duty, cleared the Senate Transportation Committee June 1, 2017. "Williams was a dedicated member of the State Police and a loving son, who did his job to the best of his ability," said Senator Van Drew .

