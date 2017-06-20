Bill Dedicating Portion of Route 55 to Fallen State Trooper Advances
Legislation sponsored by Senator Jeff Van Drew that would designate a portion of State Highway Route 55 as the "State Trooper Frankie L. Williams Memorial Highway" in honor of State Trooper Frankie Williams, who was killed in a traffic accident in the line of duty, cleared the Senate Transportation Committee June 1, 2017. "Williams was a dedicated member of the State Police and a loving son, who did his job to the best of his ability," said Senator Van Drew .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Non Profit Organizations
|Apr '17
|Discrimination
|1
|dirtbikes
|Feb '17
|Milville
|2
|Trump gone unethically wild
|Feb '17
|Dirty deals
|1
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Shane69
|3
|Club (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC