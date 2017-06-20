2017 Our Lady of Mercy Academy graduates

With their sights firmly set on the future, the 20 members of Our Lady of Mercy Academy's Class of 2017, graduated May 30 well prepared for the opportunities and challenges ahead -- and grateful for the OLMA sisterhood that will forever bond them in faith and friendship. The evening's ceremonies began with Baccalaureate Mass, followed by a reception for graduates and families before processing around the school grounds and into Carew Hall for graduation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.