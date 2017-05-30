Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in...

Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Millville

Monday May 22 Read more: NJ.com

MILLVILLE -- Millville police are investigating a hit-and-run accident on West Main Street Friday night that sent a woman standing outside her disabled vehicle to the hospital. The woman was struck by a vehicle at 1609 W. Main St. at 9:27 p.m. as a family member tried to jumpstart her vehicle, officials said.

