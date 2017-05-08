Police seek 'person of interest' in brutal videotaped beating
Millville Police Monday were asking for the public's help in identifying this "person of interest," for their alleged connection to a brutal April 26 beating captured on video. MILLVILLE -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying what they call "a person of interest" in the ongoing investigation of a brutal street beating captured on video.
