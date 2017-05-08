Police seek 'person of interest' in b...

Police seek 'person of interest' in brutal videotaped beating

Millville Police Monday were asking for the public's help in identifying this "person of interest," for their alleged connection to a brutal April 26 beating captured on video. MILLVILLE -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying what they call "a person of interest" in the ongoing investigation of a brutal street beating captured on video.

