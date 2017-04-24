Police identify 2 charged in violent ...

Police identify 2 charged in violent beating captured on video

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

MILLVILLE -- Authorities have identified two of the four people they say took part in the violent beating of a woman that was captured on video . Lashanta McCrae, 34, of the 100 block of South 4th Street and Keyona Frain, 21, of the 700 block of South 2nd Street, both in Millville, have been charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct, according to Millville Police Department Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware Non Profit Organizations Apr 12 Discrimination 1
dirtbikes Feb '17 Milville 2
Trump gone unethically wild Feb '17 Dirty deals 1
wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15) Jan '17 Shane69 3
Club Dec '16 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec '16 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,060 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC