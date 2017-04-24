Police identify 2 charged in violent beating captured on video
MILLVILLE -- Authorities have identified two of the four people they say took part in the violent beating of a woman that was captured on video . Lashanta McCrae, 34, of the 100 block of South 4th Street and Keyona Frain, 21, of the 700 block of South 2nd Street, both in Millville, have been charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct, according to Millville Police Department Lt.
