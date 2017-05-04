Northeast Precast expands operations,...

Northeast Precast expands operations, adds 30 new jobs

Tuesday May 2 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Northeast Precast LLC has been awarded $8.2 million as part of the GROW NJ initiative, marking the eighth successful entry for a business in Cumberland County to the statewide program. The concrete manufacturer recently completed its plans to expand operations at the Lascarides Industrial Park in Millville, where they added five acres of land to the 20 already owned by the company.

