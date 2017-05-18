'Nobody's Afraid to Commit Crimes': B...

'Nobody's Afraid to Commit Crimes': Bail Reform Under Fire

A bitter backlash is brewing over bail reform in New Jersey - the four-month-old overhaul of the state system is sparking a firestorm of criticism from front-line cops and victims. On January 1 of this year, New Jersey overhauled its criminal justice system and virtually eliminated the old cash bail structure, replacing it with one that relies heavily on a mathematical risk assessment formula.

