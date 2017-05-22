Millville Wheels & Wings Airshow featuring the Blue Angels set for May 27-28

The Millville Army Air Field Museum will proudly honor the 75th anniversary of Millville Executive Airport when it presents the United States Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron headlining the 2017 Millville Wheels & Wings Airshow -- saluting all military and veterans on Memorial Day Weekend 2017. The prestigious U.S. Navy Blue Angels will return to headline a list of aviation displays at Millville Executive Airport for the two-day event taking place on Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28. For the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Millville Executive Airport will be one of just 35 performance sites nationwide in 2017.

