Millville Wheels & Wings Airshow feat...

Millville Wheels & Wings Airshow featuring the Blue Angels set for May 27-28

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: NJ.com

The Millville Army Air Field Museum will proudly honor the 75th anniversary of Millville Executive Airport when it presents the United States Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron headlining the 2017 Millville Wheels & Wings Airshow -- saluting all military and veterans on Memorial Day Weekend 2017. The prestigious U.S. Navy Blue Angels will return to headline a list of aviation displays at Millville Executive Airport for the two-day event taking place on Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28. For the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Millville Executive Airport will be one of just 35 performance sites nationwide in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware Non Profit Organizations Apr '17 Discrimination 1
dirtbikes Feb '17 Milville 2
Trump gone unethically wild Feb '17 Dirty deals 1
wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15) Jan '17 Shane69 3
Club Dec '16 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec '16 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,953 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC