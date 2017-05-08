Man Faces Alleged Sexual Assault, Child Porn Charges
Cape May County Prosecutor Robert L. Taylor and Ocean City Police Chief Chad Callahan announce the arrest of Patrick Hartman, 23, of Millville, N.J. On March 31, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, High Technology Crimes Unit, along with the Ocean City Police Department initiated an endangering the welfare of a child investigation involving a juvenile victim. As a result of this investigation, on May 4, a court authorized search warrant was executed at Hartman's residence in Millville, N.J. Seized as a result of the search warrant were several electronic items and photographs.
