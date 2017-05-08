Man Faces Alleged Sexual Assault, Chi...

Man Faces Alleged Sexual Assault, Child Porn Charges

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Cape May County Herald

Cape May County Prosecutor Robert L. Taylor and Ocean City Police Chief Chad Callahan announce the arrest of Patrick Hartman, 23, of Millville, N.J. On March 31, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, High Technology Crimes Unit, along with the Ocean City Police Department initiated an endangering the welfare of a child investigation involving a juvenile victim. As a result of this investigation, on May 4, a court authorized search warrant was executed at Hartman's residence in Millville, N.J. Seized as a result of the search warrant were several electronic items and photographs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware Non Profit Organizations Apr 12 Discrimination 1
dirtbikes Feb '17 Milville 2
Trump gone unethically wild Feb '17 Dirty deals 1
wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15) Jan '17 Shane69 3
Club Dec '16 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec '16 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,219 • Total comments across all topics: 280,909,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC