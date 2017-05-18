Man charged with DWI after hitting pa...

Man charged with DWI after hitting parked car, leaving, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: NJ.com

VINELAND -- Vineland Police officials say a Millville man was arrested on multiple charges after he crashed into a parked vehicle while intoxicated Saturday night. Authorities say that Bryan Lopez of Millville hit a parked vehicle located at South Third Street near West Elmer Street around 10:32 p.m. Officials say that Lopez left the accident scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware Non Profit Organizations Apr '17 Discrimination 1
dirtbikes Feb '17 Milville 2
Trump gone unethically wild Feb '17 Dirty deals 1
wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15) Jan '17 Shane69 3
Club Dec '16 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec '16 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,998 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC