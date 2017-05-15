Kudos...1st Class Airman Pauline Allen
Kudosa 1st Class Airman Pauline Allen who recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio,a STexas. Allen completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies.
