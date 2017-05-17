Jim Hogan dances for Gloucester County Stars | Bob Shryock column

If Jim Hogan was a betting man, it's likely he wouldn't wager on himself to be victorious, at least in the technical realm, in the forthcoming 12th edition of "Dancing With the Gloucester County Stars." "I don't know what I'm doing," claims the modest county clerk, one of six dancers whose collective effort could push the total monies raised to a staggering $2 million in 12 years.

