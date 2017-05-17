Jim Hogan dances for Gloucester Count...

Jim Hogan dances for Gloucester County Stars | Bob Shryock column

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: The Jersey Journal

If Jim Hogan was a betting man, it's likely he wouldn't wager on himself to be victorious, at least in the technical realm, in the forthcoming 12th edition of "Dancing With the Gloucester County Stars." "I don't know what I'm doing," claims the modest county clerk, one of six dancers whose collective effort could push the total monies raised to a staggering $2 million in 12 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware Non Profit Organizations Apr '17 Discrimination 1
dirtbikes Feb '17 Milville 2
Trump gone unethically wild Feb '17 Dirty deals 1
wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15) Jan '17 Shane69 3
Club Dec '16 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec '16 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Cumberland County was issued at May 17 at 4:00PM EDT

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,099 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC