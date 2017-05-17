Jim Hogan dances for Gloucester County Stars | Bob Shryock column
If Jim Hogan was a betting man, it's likely he wouldn't wager on himself to be victorious, at least in the technical realm, in the forthcoming 12th edition of "Dancing With the Gloucester County Stars." "I don't know what I'm doing," claims the modest county clerk, one of six dancers whose collective effort could push the total monies raised to a staggering $2 million in 12 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Non Profit Organizations
|Apr '17
|Discrimination
|1
|dirtbikes
|Feb '17
|Milville
|2
|Trump gone unethically wild
|Feb '17
|Dirty deals
|1
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Shane69
|3
|Club
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC