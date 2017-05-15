Gang member gets 12 years in murder of Millville man
BRIDGETON -- The last of a group of gang members who took part in the murder of a Millville man nearly three years ago has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison, authorities say. Malcolm Walker, 26, of Millville must serve 85 percent of his term before being eligible for parole, according to Cumberland County First Assistant Prosecutor Harold B. Shapiro.
